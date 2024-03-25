Genifi Inc. Proposes Privatization Plan

Prodigy Ventures (TSE:GNFI) has released an update.

Genifi Inc. has rescheduled its shareholder meeting to May 24, 2024, to review the audited financial statements before voting on a transaction to privatize the company. The deal involves a share consolidation and subsequent buyout of all shares except those held by Tom Beckerman, who will then become the sole shareholder. This significant shift will result in the company’s delisting from the stock exchange after shareholder approval and dissent rights are addressed.

