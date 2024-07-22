Genex Power Acquired by J-POWER, Trading Suspended

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Genex Power Limited has announced that its acquisition by J-POWER is now effective following the Supreme Court of New South Wales’ approval. Shareholders will receive A$0.275 in cash for each share they hold as of the Scheme Record Date, with the implementation set for 31 July 2024. Trading of Genex shares on the ASX will be suspended from the close of trading today, marking a significant transition for the company.

For further insights into AU:GNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.