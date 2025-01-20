Genetic Technologies Sells DNA Testing Businesses Amid Financial Restructuring

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Genetic Technologies ( (AU:GTG) ) has shared an announcement.

Genetic Technologies Limited has sold its direct-to-consumer DNA testing businesses, AffinityDNA and EasyDNA, to Endeavor DNA, Inc. The transaction, completed on January 18, 2025, includes a cash purchase price of approximately $525,000 and the transfer of intellectual property, certain agreements, and employees to Endeavor. This sale is part of a broader effort to manage the company’s financial challenges, as indicated by the appointment of administrators and the ongoing evaluation of future options, which may include liquidation or a company arrangement.

More about Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited operates in the genetic testing industry, focusing on direct-to-consumer DNA testing services through its AffinityDNA and EasyDNA businesses. The company has been undergoing administrative proceedings with a focus on selling its businesses to streamline operations.

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.85M

For an in-depth examination of GTG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.