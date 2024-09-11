Genetic Technologies Navigates Entitlement Offer Shortfall

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced the closure of their Entitlement Offer, raising $324,648 from shareholders despite a significant shortfall. With high shareholder participation rates, the company seeks to cover the remaining shortfall by working with brokers and has extended the offer period to meet the minimum $2 million target. They express gratitude to shareholders for their support during the capital-raising initiative.

