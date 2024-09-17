Genetic Technologies Extends Share Offer Period

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced an extension for receiving Shortfall Commitments under its Entitlement Offer Prospectus, with the new deadline for the allotment and issue of New Shares set for on or before October 31, 2024. This update follows the company’s previous announcement and is part of a proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of securities. Investors are advised to anticipate further developments from Genetic Technologies as they progress with their new shares issuance.

