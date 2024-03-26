Genetic Technologies Boosts Capital with Radium Loan

Genetic Technologies (GENE) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a pioneer in genomics-based testing, has announced obtaining a $600k short-term loan from Radium Capital, secured against its expected R&D Tax Incentive refund. This financial boost is intended for additional working capital and will incur a monthly interest of 1.33%. The loan aligns with the company’s efforts to improve health outcomes worldwide through its advanced cancer predictive testing and risk assessment tools.

