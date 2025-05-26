Genesis Minerals Limited Announces Cessation of Share Rights

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Genesis Minerals Limited ( (AU:GMD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Genesis Minerals Limited announced the cessation of 1,712 share rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were not satisfied. This cessation may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, reflecting on the company’s ability to meet certain conditions tied to these securities.

More about Genesis Minerals Limited

Genesis Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 5,386,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.9B

