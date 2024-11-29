Genesis Minerals Expands Stake in Labyrinth Resources

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited has acquired a substantial 7.64% voting power in Labyrinth Resources Limited, owning over 41 million ordinary shares. This strategic move, involving cash transactions and a share exchange deal valued at $3.75 million, underscores Genesis Minerals’ growing influence and investment strategy in the mining sector.

