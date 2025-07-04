Genesis Minerals Enforces New Securities Trading Policy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Genesis Minerals Limited ( (AU:GMD) ) is now available.

Genesis Minerals Limited has released a Securities Trading Policy to ensure compliance with Australian insider trading laws and ASX listing rules. The policy aims to protect the company’s reputation by preventing inappropriate trading in company securities and maintaining a proper market that supports shareholder and investor confidence. It outlines the legal requirements under the Corporations Act, including prohibitions on dealing with inside information, and establishes procedures for restricted persons within the company to trade securities responsibly.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GMD) stock is a Buy with a A$5.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genesis Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:GMD Stock Forecast page.

More about Genesis Minerals Limited

Genesis Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals, with a market focus on enhancing shareholder and investor confidence through responsible trading practices.

Average Trading Volume: 5,750,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.94B

For an in-depth examination of GMD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue