Genesis Energy’s HFO Auction Exceeds Expectations

Genesis Energy has successfully auctioned 85 MW of Huntly Firming Options (HFOs), with bids surpassing the offered amount, reflecting the market’s high demand for energy certainty and flexibility. Despite a stressed market due to low energy supply from traditional sources, no bids were received from independent retailers or large corporates. The company aims to continue evolving its HFO offerings to support New Zealand’s energy security, backed by a commitment to transition from coal to biomass generation.

