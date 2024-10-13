Genertec’s Subsidiary Launches Medium-Term Notes

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company (HK:2666) has released an update.

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited announces the launch of the first tranche of domestic medium-term notes in the PRC by its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd. The issuance aims to raise up to RMB 1 billion with a three-year term and a fixed interest rate, determined post-subscription, to repay maturing debts. The T1 Notes will be available to domestic institutional investors, excluding certain restricted parties, and are expected to be traded in the inter-bank bond market from October 17, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2666 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.