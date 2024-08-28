Genertec Universal Sees Profits Rise Amid Revenue Dip

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company (HK:2666) has released an update.

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited reported a slight revenue dip of 2.9% for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, while their profits increased by 4.8%. Despite the revenue decrease, the company saw a rise in both profit attributable to owners and total assets by 3.7% and 4.5%, respectively, indicating a strengthening financial position.

For further insights into HK:2666 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.