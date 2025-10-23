Genertec Universal Medical Group’s Subsidiary to Issue Renewable Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company ( (HK:2666) ) has issued an update.

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited announced the approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its subsidiary, China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd., to issue renewable corporate bonds in the PRC. The bonds, with a principal amount of up to RMB 300 million, will be issued in installments and are intended to supplement the issuer’s operating funds. The issuance is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and strengthen its market position in the healthcare leasing sector.

More about Genertec Universal Medical Group Company

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited operates in the medical and healthcare industry, focusing on providing leasing and financial services related to medical equipment and facilities. The company is primarily engaged in the healthcare sector, offering solutions that cater to the financial needs of medical institutions and related stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 9,303,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.56B

Find detailed analytics on 2666 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue