Genertec Universal Medical Gains Approval for Corporate Bond Issuance

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company ( (HK:2666) ) has provided an announcement.

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited has announced the approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for the issuance of corporate bonds up to RMB 8 billion by its subsidiary, China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd. The second tranche of these bonds, amounting to no more than RMB 600 million, will be issued by 2025 with a five-year basic term. This development marks a significant step in the company’s strategic financing plan, potentially strengthening its market position and providing additional capital to support its operations in the healthcare leasing sector.

More about Genertec Universal Medical Group Company

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited operates within the healthcare industry, focusing on medical leasing services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd. The company is engaged in providing financial solutions tailored to the needs of healthcare institutions in China.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.08B

