Genertec Universal Medical Completes RMB 1 Billion Note Issuance

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company (HK:2666) has released an update.

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited has successfully completed the issuance of its first tranche of domestic medium-term notes in China, amounting to RMB 1 billion. These notes, issued by its subsidiary China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd., have a fixed interest rate of 2.50% and a maturity of three years. This move signals the company’s strategic efforts to leverage financial markets for growth and expansion.

