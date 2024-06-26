Generation Uranium Uncovers Promising Prospects

Generation Gold Corp. Class A (TSE:GEN) has released an update.

Generation Uranium Inc. has announced the discovery of promising geological features at its Yath Uranium Project in Nunavut, which include several high-radioactivity areas such as the VGR, Bog, and Force Trends, as well as the Lucky Break area. These findings highlight potential targets for uranium exploration, with features like radioactive boulders, sulphide minerals, and mud boils indicating the presence of uranium. The company is optimistic about the project’s prospects for mineral exploration due to these significant geological indicators.

