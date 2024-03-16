Generation Uranium Gears Up for $1M Private Placement

Generation Gold Corp. Class A (TSE:GEN) has released an update.

Generation Uranium Inc. is set to raise up to CAD$1,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement, offering 4 million units at $0.25 each, inclusive of a common share and a purchase warrant. The proceeds are aimed at developing new drill targets on the Yath Project in Nunavut, Canada, and for general corporate purposes. The offering, which includes an acceleration clause for the warrants, is subject to regulatory approvals and completion of formal documentation.

