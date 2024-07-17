Generation Uranium Boosts Marketing with White Rabbit

Generation Gold Corp. Class A (TSE:GEN) has released an update.

Generation Uranium Corp. has engaged White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd. for a six-month marketing campaign, capped at US$460,000, to enhance investor relations and promotional activities. The campaign will be executed by third parties coordinated by White Rabbit and funded from the company’s general working capital. White Rabbit is an independent Singapore-based firm specializing in creating marketing narratives for capital markets.

