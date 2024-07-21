Generation Development Posts Record FUM Growth

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group Limited reported a record-setting June quarter in 2024, with their funds under management (FUM) soaring to $3.3 billion, marking a 26% growth from the previous year. The company achieved over $200m in total inflows during the quarter, reflecting robust sales in Investment Bonds and Lifetime Annuities. CEO Grant Hackett OAM highlighted lower withdrawals, a broad range of forthcoming initiatives, and an optimistic outlook for the Lifetime Annuities market.

