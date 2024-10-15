Generation Development Group’s 2024 AGM Details

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 19, both in-person and online, with important agenda items including financial reports, executive remuneration, and director elections. Shareholders can participate virtually using LUMI AGM platform or attend at the designated Melbourne office, provided COVID-19 vaccination requirements are met. Key discussions will include the re-election of Ms. Giselle Marie Collins, the election of Ms. Christine Christian, and a proposed increase in non-executive director remuneration.

