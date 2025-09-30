Generation Development Group Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Generation Development Group Limited ( (AU:GDG) ) just unveiled an update.

Generation Development Group Limited has announced the appointment of Shenaz Waples as a new director, effective from October 1, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Waples currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company. This appointment is a strategic move for Generation Development Group Limited, potentially impacting its governance and future strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GDG) stock is a Buy with a A$8.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Generation Development Group Limited stock, see the AU:GDG Stock Forecast page.

More about Generation Development Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,654,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.76B

Learn more about GDG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue