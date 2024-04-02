Genenta Science Announces Shareholder Meeting

Genenta Science SpA Sponsored ADR (GNTA) has released an update.

Genenta Science SpA invites its shareholders to the upcoming ordinary and extraordinary meeting, to be held via teleconference on April 29, 2024. The agenda includes the approval of the 2023 financial statements, appointments for the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors, and amendments to the bylaws concerning increased voting rights. Shareholders are prompted to confirm their attendance and communicate their intention to participate by April 23, 2024.

