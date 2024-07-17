Genel Energy Set for Mid-Year Financial Reveal

Genel Energy (GB:GENL) has released an update.

Genel Energy PLC has announced it will reveal its financial results for the first half of 2024 on August 6th, with an accompanying live investor presentation accessible through the Investor Meet Company platform. Shareholders and potential investors are invited to engage with the company by submitting questions before or during the event. Genel Energy continues to focus on low-cost, low-carbon oil production and is actively seeking new opportunities to enhance its portfolio.

