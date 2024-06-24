Genedrive PLC Stake Shifts as Peel Hunt LLP Adjusts Holding

Genedrive (GB:GDR) has released an update.

Peel Hunt LLP has altered its stake in Genedrive PLC, with the latest notification showing a decrease in voting rights from 14.57% to 11.30%, as of June 20, 2024. This change in shareholding was officially reported to Genedrive on the following day. The adjustment reflects a significant shift in ownership, which could potentially impact the company’s stock performance and investor decisions.

