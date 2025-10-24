Genedrive Expands Share Capital with New Ordinary Shares Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genedrive ( (GB:GDR) ) has provided an update.

Genedrive plc has announced the exercise of warrants related to its Equity Prepayment facility, resulting in the issuance of 4,708,584 new ordinary shares. These shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the company’s total issued share capital to 1,029,603,992 ordinary shares. This move is part of Genedrive’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and support its growth initiatives in the pharmacogenetic testing market. The new shares will be available for trading on 30 October 2025, and shareholders can use this updated share capital figure for regulatory compliance purposes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GDR) stock is a Hold with a £1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genedrive stock, see the GB:GDR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GDR is a Neutral.

Genedrive is navigating profitability challenges despite strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics are unappealing due to lack of profitability. However, recent corporate developments are promising, potentially enhancing market positioning and future prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GDR stock, click here.

More about Genedrive

Genedrive plc is a UK-based pharmacogenetic testing company specializing in the development and commercialization of rapid, low-cost point of care testing platforms. Their products, such as the Genedrive® MT-RNR1 ID Kit and the Genedrive® CYP2C19 ID Kit, are designed to aid clinicians in making timely and informed decisions regarding medication use, particularly in emergency healthcare settings. These kits are notable for their quick turnaround times and stability at ambient temperatures, eliminating the need for cold chain logistics. The company collaborates with NHS partners and focuses on expanding its market presence and product portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 49,688,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.95M

See more data about GDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue