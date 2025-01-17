Gemilang International Ltd. Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Loss Reduction

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Gemilang International Ltd. ( (HK:6163) ).

Gemilang International Ltd. reported a notable increase in revenue to approximately US$22.96 million for the year ended 31 October 2024, up from US$14.27 million in the previous year. Despite this growth, the company recorded a loss of approximately US$1.03 million, mainly due to net allowances for impairment loss on receivables. This loss, however, shows improvement from the previous year’s loss of US$2.79 million, indicating a positive trend in operational performance with increased sales offsetting some financial setbacks.

More about Gemilang International Ltd.

Gemilang International Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily operating in the manufacturing and sales of bus bodies and kits, as well as parts and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 106,666

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$50.27M

