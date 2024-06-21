Gemfields Group Schedules Hybrid AGM for Shareholders

Gemfields Group (PLLHF) has released an update.

Gemfields Group Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on June 25, 2024, offering both in-person attendance and live webcast options for shareholders. Shareholders are reminded to bring proper identification if attending physically, and they can participate remotely via a webcast or conference call, with the ability to submit questions in advance. Gemfields is a prominent miner and marketer of colored gemstones, owning significant assets including the Kagem emerald mine and the Montepuez ruby mine, and also holds the prestigious Fabergé brand, enhancing its market presence.

For further insights into PLLHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.