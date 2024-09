Gem Diamonds (GB:GEMD) has released an update.

Gem Diamonds Limited has announced the discovery of a significant 126.21-carat Type II white diamond at their Letšeng mine in Lesotho, marking the twelfth diamond over 100 carats found in 2024. The company, known for producing high-value diamonds, touts the Letšeng mine as the world’s highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine.

