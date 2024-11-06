Gelion PLC Unveils Innovations in Energy Storage

Gelion PLC (GB:GELN) has released an update.

Gelion PLC has launched a new website reflecting its advancements in energy storage solutions, highlighting its innovative Lithium-Sulfur and Zinc-based technologies. The company’s GEN 3 Lithium Sulfur cells promise high energy density and improved safety, targeting applications like electric vehicles and drones. Gelion also focuses on battery recycling and integration solutions to support sustainable energy transitions.

