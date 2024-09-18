Gelion PLC Launches Subsidiary for Battery Recycling

Gelion PLC (GB:GELN) has released an update.

Gelion PLC, an Anglo-Australian battery innovator, has formed a new subsidiary, Battery Minerals Ltd, to advance Lithium-Ion recycling technology with the help of a £170,000 UK government grant. The subsidiary aims to create environmentally friendly and efficient recycling processes, which could tap into a market worth $30-40 billion by 2030. Additionally, Gelion will contribute about £100k during the accelerator program to assess the value and monetisation strategy of the new enterprise.

