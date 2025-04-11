Geely Automobile Holdings to Announce Q1 2025 Results

Geely Automobile Holdings ( (HK:0175) ) has issued an announcement.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for May 15, 2025, to approve the unaudited quarterly results for the first quarter of 2025. This meeting is a significant step for the company as it will provide insights into its financial performance and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Geely Automobile Holdings

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the automotive industry. It is known for manufacturing and selling automobiles, focusing on expanding its market presence through innovative vehicle offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 4.42%

Average Trading Volume: 68,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.6B

