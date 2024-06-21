Geely Auto Announces Executive Board Changes

Geely Automobile Holdings (HK:0175) has released an update.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited has announced the retirement of Mr. Ang Siu Lun as an executive director and his departure from various positions within the company, effective 1 July 2024. In his place, Mr. Gui Sheng Yue, the current CEO, and Mr. Gan Jia Yue, an executive director, will assume the roles of authorised representative and Executive Committee member respectively. The Board expressed gratitude to Mr. Ang for his substantial contributions since February 2004.

