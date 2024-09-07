Geekco Technologies Secures Funding in Placement Round

Geekco Technologies Corporation Class A (TSE:GKO) has released an update.

Geekco Technologies Corporation has successfully completed the initial portion of its planned private placement, raising $250,000 by issuing 5 million units at $0.05 each. These funds are earmarked for general and working capital purposes. Key company figures, including the Chairman of the Board and a Director, participated significantly in this financing round, signaling strong insider confidence.

