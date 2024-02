GEE Group (JOB) has released an update.

The Company has scheduled an investor webcast and conference call for February 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss its fiscal first quarter results ending December 31, 2023. The results are anticipated to be released after business hours on February 13, 2024, and will provide valuable insights for those keeping an eye on stock performance and financial milestones.

