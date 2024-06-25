Gear4music Shareholder Voting Rights Shift

Gear4music (Holdings) (GB:G4M) has released an update.

Gear4music (Holdings) PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Richard Harpin crossing a major threshold of voting rights on June 24, 2024. The notification, completed in London on June 25, 2024, indicates that Harpin’s previous voting rights of 10.73% have been altered, but the exact new percentage was not disclosed. This move could signal strategic shifts in the company’s shareholder structure and potentially impact Gear4music’s market position.

