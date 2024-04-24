Gear4music Achieves Financial Targets, Cuts Debt

Gear4music (Holdings) (GB:G4M) has released an update.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc reports a solid financial performance for FY24, aligning with market expectations for revenue and EBITDA, and surpassing predictions with a significant net debt reduction from £14.5m to £7.3m. The UK’s largest online retailer of musical instruments emphasized their success in improving gross margins and profitability while cutting costs and prioritizing cash generation. The company’s CEO expressed confidence in maintaining a trajectory of profitable growth, backed by strategic investments in their bespoke e-commerce platform and high-margin product categories.

