GDS Holdings Reports Growth Amid Losses

GDS Holdings (GDS) has released an update.

GDS Holdings Limited reported a 6.3% year-over-year increase in net revenue for Q4 2023 and a 6.8% increase for the full year. However, the company experienced a significant net loss, with Q4 showing RMB3,164.6 million and the full year totaling RMB4,285.4 million. Despite the losses, adjusted EBITDA grew by 5.7% for Q4 and 8.8% for the year, indicating underlying operational strength.

For further insights into GDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.