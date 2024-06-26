GDS Global Ltd. Announces Rights and Warrants Issue

GDS Global Ltd. (SG:5VP) has released an update.

GDS Global Limited has announced its plans to issue up to 112 million Rights Shares at S$0.02 each, accompanied by 224 million Warrants, allowing shareholders to expand their investment in the company. Following the necessary approvals, these securities are set for listing on the SGX-ST, providing investors with new opportunities for equity growth through Rights Shares and Warrants, as well as potential future offerings linked to GDS’s share option schemes.

