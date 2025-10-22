GDH Guangnan Postpones Board Meeting for Quarterly Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1203) ) has issued an announcement.

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has announced the postponement of its board meeting initially scheduled for October 28, 2025, to October 30, 2025. This meeting was intended to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The delay is attributed to scheduling conflicts among the directors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1203) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited stock, see the HK:1203 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 563,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$798.7M

