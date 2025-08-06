GDH Guangnan Acquires Land for Industrial Use in Foshan City

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1203) ) has shared an announcement.

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary GDH Lishui Food, has successfully acquired land use rights in Lishui Town, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China. The acquisition, valued at RMB56,160,000, is intended for industrial use, specifically for livestock slaughtering, meat products production, and by-product processing for the initial 15 years. This strategic acquisition is a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules and is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities in the food industry.

More about GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,147,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$825.9M

