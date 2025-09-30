GCP Infra Updates Market on Total Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has announced that as of 30 September 2025, it has 884,797,669 ordinary shares issued, with 47,784,236 held in treasury, resulting in 837,013,433 voting rights. This update aligns with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, ensuring stakeholders are informed about the company’s share structure. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders to understand their voting rights and any potential changes in their interest in the company.

More about GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP Infra) is a closed-ended investment company and a constituent of the FTSE-250, with shares traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The company aims to provide shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and preserve capital by investing in UK infrastructure debt and related assets. GCP Infra focuses on infrastructure projects with long-term, public sector-backed revenues and seeks to structure investments with partial inflation protection. The company is advised by Gravis Capital Management Limited and has received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark for its positive environmental contributions.

