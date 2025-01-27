GCP Infra Declares Quarterly Dividend, Reinforcing Shareholder Commitment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP ( (GB:GCP) ) has issued an update.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has declared a dividend of 1.75 pence per ordinary share for the period from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, aligning with its annual target of 7 pence per share. The dividend is scheduled for payment on 11 March 2025, with a record date of 7 February 2025. This announcement highlights GCP Infra’s continued commitment to providing regular distributions to its shareholders, reinforcing its strategy of investing in stable, revenue-generating infrastructure projects, which may positively impact investor confidence and market positioning.

More about GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP Infra) is a closed-ended investment company and part of the FTSE-250, with shares traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The company aims to offer shareholders regular, sustained, long-term distributions while preserving capital by investing in UK infrastructure debt and related assets. It focuses on projects with long-term, public sector-backed revenues and seeks to incorporate partial inflation protection where feasible. GCP Infra is recognized for its environmental contributions with the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

YTD Price Performance: 0.56%

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,214

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

