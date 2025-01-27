GCP Infra Declares Quarterly Dividend in Line with Annual Target

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP ( (GB:GCP) ) has provided an announcement.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited announced a dividend of 1.75 pence per ordinary share for the quarter ending 31 December 2024, aligning with its annual target of 7 pence per share. This dividend, payable on 11 March 2025, underscores the company’s commitment to providing stable returns to shareholders, supporting its strategic focus on infrastructure investments.

More about GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP

GCP Infra is a closed-ended investment company, part of the FTSE-250, with shares traded on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s goal is to provide shareholders with regular long-term distributions and capital preservation through exposure to UK infrastructure debt and related assets. It focuses on infrastructure projects with public sector-backed revenues and offers partial inflation protection. The company is recognized with the Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange for its positive environmental contributions.

YTD Price Performance: 0.56%

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,214

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

