GCP Infra Advances Deleveraging Strategy

Gcp Infra Invt Shs Gbp (GB:GCP) has released an update.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd has successfully sold its loan note interest in the Blackcraig Wind Farm at a 6.4% premium, resulting in approximately £31 million in net cash which will be used to reduce the company’s net debt and leverage. This move aligns with GCP Infra’s strategic capital allocation policy, aimed at reducing leverage and equity-like exposures, and sets the stage for potential returns to shareholders as part of a broader effort to enhance value and manage risk.

