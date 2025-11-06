GCI Liberty Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Liberty Broadband ( (LBRDK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Broadband presented to its investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc. is a company operating in the telecommunications sector, primarily providing data, mobile, voice, and managed services throughout Alaska. In its third quarter of 2025, GCI Liberty reported a 2% decline in revenue to $257 million and an operating loss of $488 million, largely due to a significant non-cash impairment charge. The company also saw a decrease in Adjusted OIBDA by 8% to $92 million. Despite these challenges, GCI Liberty generated $357 million in net cash from operating activities over the past twelve months and announced a $300 million rights offering to enhance liquidity.

The company’s consumer revenue fell by 4%, attributed to declines in video and data services, although wireless revenue saw an 11% increase. The business segment remained stable with flat revenue, as gains in data services were offset by lower wireless income. GCI Liberty has exited its video business, focusing on broadband connectivity, and was awarded over $140 million in broadband grants to support its expansion efforts in Alaska.

GCI Liberty’s operating loss was significantly impacted by a $525 million impairment charge related to intangible assets and goodwill. The company managed to reduce its operating expenses by 4%, but selling, general, and administrative expenses rose due to increased personnel costs. Capital expenditures for the year are expected to range between $225 million and $250 million, primarily for network improvements in rural Alaska.

Looking ahead, GCI Liberty remains committed to enhancing its broadband services and expanding its network in Alaska. The company is optimistic about the opportunities in its wireless business and is actively managing its cost structure to support future growth initiatives.

