GCAC Completes Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Global Cannabis Applications Corp (TSE:APP) has released an update.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, generating $29,000 by issuing 1,450,000 units at $0.02 each and has settled debts amounting to $249,940 through the issuance of 12,497,000 Settlement Units. The funds raised will support general working capital needs, and the securities are subject to a four-month statutory hold period as per Canadian securities laws.

