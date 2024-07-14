GBM Resources Strikes Gold Deal with Wise Walkers

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has entered a binding agreement with Wise Walkers Limited for the Twin Hills Gold Project, where Wise Walkers will acquire a 70% interest by funding $12 million for exploration and development. GBM will retain a 30% carried interest until a decision to mine is made, with a cash consideration of $6 million aiding GBM’s debt repayment and providing working capital. The deal underscores GBM’s strategy to realize shareholder value from asset advancement, focusing next on the Yandan Gold Project.

For further insights into AU:GBZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.