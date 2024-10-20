GBM Resources Partners with Wise Walkers for Twin Hills

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has entered into a $12 million Farm-in Agreement with Wise Walkers Limited for the Twin Hills Gold Project, allowing Wise Walkers to earn a 70% joint venture interest by funding $6 million in exploration over 18 months. This agreement provides GBM with an immediate $6 million cash injection, helping to reduce debt and focus on advancing their Yandan Gold Project, while retaining a 30% interest in Twin Hills. The collaboration with Wise Walkers is aimed at expediting the development of Twin Hills and enhancing shareholder value.

