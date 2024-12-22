GBM Resources Boosts Financial Position with Strategic Asset Sales

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has made a significant repayment of around $400,000 on its convertible note, fueled by the sale of shares and strategic divestment of non-core assets. With the completion of a key agreement for the Twin Hills Gold Project, GBM is set to receive additional cash consideration and resume exploration activities, bolstering its financial strategy. The company remains focused on maximizing shareholder value through asset sales and farm-in agreements.

