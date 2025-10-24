GB Group plc Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 125,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from GB Group plc ( (GB:GBG) ).

GB Group plc, a company involved in identity data intelligence, announced the purchase and cancellation of 125,000 of its Ordinary 2.5p Shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 243,735,721, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GBG) stock is a Hold with a £252.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GB Group plc stock, see the GB:GBG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GBG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GBG is a Neutral.

GB Group plc’s overall stock score is primarily supported by its strong financial performance, particularly in cash flow and profitability improvements. However, technical analysis presents mixed signals, and the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, which tempers the overall score.

More about GB Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 2,591,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £580.6M

